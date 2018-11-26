Harry Bauer Rodrigues (born April 30, 1989), better known by his stage name, Baauer, is an American record producer of trap and bass music, best known for his hit song "Harlem Shake". He has been producing dance music from the age of 13, mostly making house music and electro. He previously produced a track under the name Captain Harry, which was played by Kissy Sell Out on BBC Radio 1. His influences include hip hop and dance music. Baauer has produced remixes for Nero, The Prodigy, Flosstradamus, and No Doubt. In 2016, he released his debut album, Aa.