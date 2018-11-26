Baauer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6jp.jpg
1989-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61a54a1e-3fa1-4ccc-bfc2-86c1a27e27de
Baauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Bauer Rodrigues (born April 30, 1989), better known by his stage name, Baauer, is an American record producer of trap and bass music, best known for his hit song "Harlem Shake". He has been producing dance music from the age of 13, mostly making house music and electro. He previously produced a track under the name Captain Harry, which was played by Kissy Sell Out on BBC Radio 1. His influences include hip hop and dance music. Baauer has produced remixes for Nero, The Prodigy, Flosstradamus, and No Doubt. In 2016, he released his debut album, Aa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baauer Performances & Interviews
Baauer Tracks
Sort by
Settle Down (Baauer Remix)
No Doubt
Settle Down (Baauer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2c.jpglink
Settle Down (Baauer Remix)
Last played on
MDR
Party Favor
MDR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z27y.jpglink
MDR
Last played on
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Disclosure
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f8wt7.jpglink
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Last played on
Sow
Baauer
Sow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Sow
Last played on
Hate Me (VIP) (feat. Miquela)
Baauer
Hate Me (VIP) (feat. Miquela)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Hate Me (VIP) (feat. Miquela)
Last played on
Harlem Shake
Baauer
Harlem Shake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzj5.jpglink
Harlem Shake
Last played on
Company (feat. Soleima)
Baauer
Company (feat. Soleima)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Company (feat. Soleima)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Dumbo Drop (Gammer Remix)
Baauer
Dumbo Drop (Gammer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Dumbo Drop (Gammer Remix)
Last played on
Higher (Rl Grime Edit) (feat. JAY-Z)
Baauer
Higher (Rl Grime Edit) (feat. JAY-Z)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Higher (Rl Grime Edit) (feat. JAY-Z)
Last played on
Kung Fu
Baauer
Kung Fu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Kung Fu
Remix Artist
Last played on
3AM (feat. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)
Baauer
3AM (feat. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
3AM (feat. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)
Last played on
Hate Me
Baauer
Hate Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Hate Me
Last played on
MDR (ATLiens Edit) x P U L S A R / B E A M
Party Favor
MDR (ATLiens Edit) x P U L S A R / B E A M
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z27y.jpglink
MDR (ATLiens Edit) x P U L S A R / B E A M
Last played on
Sep It Up (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
GTA
Sep It Up (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6pf.jpglink
Sep It Up (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
Last played on
How Can You Tell
Baauer
How Can You Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
How Can You Tell
Last played on
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
Baauer
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Harlem ERA shake (Benzi Edit) x NBD
Last played on
Rollup (Baauer Remix) [Chong-X Edit]
Flosstradamus
Rollup (Baauer Remix) [Chong-X Edit]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5t6s.jpglink
Rollup (Baauer Remix) [Chong-X Edit]
Last played on
Step It Up (Puzzles Bootleg) (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
GTA
Step It Up (Puzzles Bootleg) (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6pf.jpglink
Step It Up (Puzzles Bootleg) (feat. TT the Artist & Big Mack)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Harlem Shake (Ducky Bootleg)
Baauer
Harlem Shake (Ducky Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Harlem Shake (Ducky Bootleg)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/ac2bj5
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T02:21:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0184kj2.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Latest Baauer News
Baauer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist