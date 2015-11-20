Thad Cockrell
Thad Cockrell
Thad Cockrell Biography
Thad Aaron Cockrell is an American singer-songwriter. He has released three solo albums, along with a collaborative album with Caitlin Cary. Cockrell, who often writes emotional songs, is frequently associated with his goal to "put the hurt back in country".
Thad Cockrell Tracks
Warmth And Beauty
Thad Cockrell
Warmth And Beauty
Warmth And Beauty
Why?
Thad Cockrell
Why?
Why?
Beauty Has A Name
Thad Cockrell
Beauty Has A Name
Beauty Has A Name
She Ain't No You
Thad Cockrell
She Ain't No You
She Ain't No You
Don't Make It Better
Caitlin Cary
Don't Make It Better
Don't Make It Better
Pride (Won't Get Us Where We're Going)
Thad Cockrell
Pride (Won't Get Us Where We're Going)
