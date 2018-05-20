Tom EvansUK guitarist for Badfinger. Born 5 June 1947. Died 19 November 1983
Tom Evans
1947-06-05
Tom Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Evans Jr (5 June 1947 – 19 November 1983) was an English musician and songwriter, most notable for his work with the band Badfinger. He co-wrote the song "Without You".
