Madhuri Dixit (born 15 May 1967), also known by her married name Madhuri Dixit Nene, is an Indian actress and television personality known for her work in Hindi cinema. One of the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actresses in the 1990s, she has been praised by critics for her acting and dancing skills. She is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards, four for Best Actress, one for Best Supporting Actress and one special award for her contribution to the film industry. She has been nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress a record fourteen times, and along with Raakhee is the most nominated actress in the acting categories, with 16 nominations. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, by the Government of India in 2008.

Dixit made her film debut in Abodh (1984) and received wider public recognition with Tezaab (1988). She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses by starring in several commercially successful films, including Ram Lakhan (1989), Dil (1990), Saajan (1991), Beta (1992), Khalnayak (1993), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Raja (1995) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). She garnered critical acclaim for her work in the dramas Anjaam (1994), Mrityudand (1997), Pukar (2000), Lajja (2001) and Devdas (2002). In 2002, she took a sabbatical from films to raise her children and made a comeback with the musical Aaja Nachle in 2007. Subsequently she starred in the black comedy Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and crime drama Gulaab Gang (2014). She made her debut in Marathi cinema with the 2018 comedy drama Bucket List.