José Cid Biography (Wikipedia)
José Cid (José Albano Cid de Ferreira Tavares), born on February 4, 1942 in Chamusca, Portugal, is a Portuguese singer and composer. Abroad, Cid is best known for performing "Um grande, grande amor" at the Eurovision Song Contest 1980 and for his progressive rock album 10,000 Anos Depois Entre Vénus e Marte.
Cid has been awarded 25 Silver, eight Gold (two double), and three Platinum records.
