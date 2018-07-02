Konrad Ragossnig (6 May 1932 – 3 January 2018) was an Austrian classical guitarist and lutenist.

Ragossnig was born in Klagenfurt, Austria. He taught at City of Basel Music Academy, University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna and the University of Zurich. He was the editor of several books on guitar music such as "Step by step. Basics of Guitar technique in 60 classical and romantic studies", Mainz 2007 and "Guitar Concert Collection", Mainz 2008.

He died in Antwerp, Belgium.