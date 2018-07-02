Konrad RagossnigLutenist. Born 6 May 1932. Died 1 January 2018
Konrad Ragossnig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61959b62-83a8-445d-825e-c6b92545632d
Konrad Ragossnig Biography (Wikipedia)
Konrad Ragossnig (6 May 1932 – 3 January 2018) was an Austrian classical guitarist and lutenist.
Ragossnig was born in Klagenfurt, Austria. He taught at City of Basel Music Academy, University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna and the University of Zurich. He was the editor of several books on guitar music such as "Step by step. Basics of Guitar technique in 60 classical and romantic studies", Mainz 2007 and "Guitar Concert Collection", Mainz 2008.
He died in Antwerp, Belgium.
Konrad Ragossnig Tracks
Sort by
Adelaide, Op. 46 (arr. for voice & guitar K. Ragossnig)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Adelaide, Op. 46 (arr. for voice & guitar K. Ragossnig)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Adelaide, Op. 46 (arr. for voice & guitar K. Ragossnig)
Last played on
Ein Konig einst gefangen sass
Carl Maria von Weber
Ein Konig einst gefangen sass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Ein Konig einst gefangen sass
Last played on
Welscher tantz Wascha mesa
Hans Neusidler
Welscher tantz Wascha mesa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welscher tantz Wascha mesa
Last played on
Hoff'dantz
Hans Judenkönig
Hoff'dantz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoff'dantz
Last played on
Konrad Ragossnig Links
