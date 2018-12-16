Seinabo SeyBorn 7 October 1990
Seinabo Sey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gkr2p.jpg
1990-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61946666-398b-4ba2-9a3d-e9a6b4d3077f
Seinabo Sey Biography (Wikipedia)
Seinabo Sey (born 7 October 1990) is a Swedish singer best known for her international hit song "Younger".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seinabo Sey Tracks
Sort by
Still
Seinabo Sey
Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Still
Last played on
Good In You
Seinabo Sey
Good In You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Good In You
Last played on
Hard Time
Seinabo Sey
Hard Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213mrq.jpglink
Hard Time
Last played on
Be Good To Me
Jacob Banks
Be Good To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j70xt.jpglink
Be Good To Me
Last played on
Younger
Seinabo Sey
Younger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p0dfj.jpglink
Younger
Last played on
Pretend
Seinabo Sey
Pretend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048tlqz.jpglink
Pretend
Last played on
I Owe You Nothing
Seinabo Sey
I Owe You Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
I Owe You Nothing
Last played on
Breathe
Seinabo Sey
Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Breathe
Last played on
Easy
Seinabo Sey
Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Easy
Last played on
Hold Me As I Land
Seinabo Sey
Hold Me As I Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Hold Me As I Land
Last played on
Know Your Name (feat. Seinabo Sey)
Chase & Status
Know Your Name (feat. Seinabo Sey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mffcf.pnglink
Know Your Name (feat. Seinabo Sey)
Last played on
Ruin
Seinabo Sey
Ruin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkr2p.jpglink
Ruin
Last played on
Playlists featuring Seinabo Sey
Seinabo Sey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist