Bill CrowBorn 27 December 1927
William Orval Crow (born December 27, 1927) is an American jazz bassist. Among other work, Crow was the long-term bassist in saxophonist Gerry Mulligan's bands in the 1950s and 1960s.
Autumn Leaves
Jimmy Raney
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Love In New Orleans
Bob Brookmeyer
Love In New Orleans
Love In New Orleans
Hymn
Bob Brookmeyer
Hymn
Hymn
Prelude in E minor
Jim Hall, Gerry Mulligan, Art Farmer, Bob Brookmeyer, Bill Crow & Dave Bailey
Prelude in E minor
Prelude in E minor
