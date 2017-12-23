Beachbuggy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/619376b7-dc32-4e90-93d0-8faab06b6d94
Beachbuggy Biography (Wikipedia)
Beachbuggy were a rock group formed in early 1992 in Doncaster by Jack Straker (guitar/vocals), Jim VeVee (drums) and A.D (bass). The band's name reflected singer and main songwriter Jack's obsession with classic cars, drag racing and Americana. Musically, their earliest influences were UK indie bands such as The Fall, The Wedding Present and Cud and American rock groups such as Buffalo Tom and Sonic Youth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beachbuggy Tracks
Sort by
Kickin' Back
Beachbuggy
Kickin' Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kickin' Back
Last played on
Beachbuggy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist