Tierney Sutton (born June 28, 1963) is an American jazz singer who has received 8 Grammy Award nominations.

Sutton was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but grew up in Milwaukee, WI. She holds a BA from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut and also attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

For over 20 years, she has fronted The Tierney Sutton Band featuring pianist Christian Jacob, bassists Trey Henry and Kevin Axt, and drummer Ray Brinker. The band is an incorporated unit and makes all musical and business decisions together. They tour throughout the world and have headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

In 2012, Sutton embarked on a series of projects with collaborators outside of the Tierney Sutton band. Her 2013 release "After Blue" , a reimagining of the music of Joni Mitchell, featured flautist Hubert Laws, vocalist Al Jarreau, keyboardist Larry Goldings, cellist Mark Summer and drummer Peter Erskine. It earned Sutton her 5th consecutive Grammy nod for "Best Jazz Vocal Album"