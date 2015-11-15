Dan Melchior’s Broke RevueDisbanded 2004
Dan Melchior’s Broke Revue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/618dd5cc-4260-4f47-a1d5-db1d78d31de8
Tracks
Sort by
Me and J.G. Ballard
Dan Melchior’s Broke Revue
Me and J.G. Ballard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and J.G. Ballard
Last played on
Lord of the Manor
Dan Melchior’s Broke Revue
Lord of the Manor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord of the Manor
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist