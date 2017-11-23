Takehisa KosugiJapanese composer and violinist. Born 14 March 1938. Died 12 October 2018
Takehisa Kosugi
1938-03-14
Takehisa Kosugi Biography (Wikipedia)
Takehisa Kosugi (小杉 武久 Kosugi Takehisa, March 24, 1938 – October 12, 2018) was a Japanese composer and violinist associated with the Fluxus movement.
Takehisa Kosugi Tracks
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
David Behrman
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
Last played on
Improvisation
Takehisa Kosugi
Improvisation
Improvisation
Performer
Last played on
Wavetrain
David Behrman
Wavetrain
Wavetrain
Last played on
For One, Two or Three People
Christian Wolff
For One, Two or Three People
For One, Two or Three People
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
City Halls
2014-05-10T02:46:31
10
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
21:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T02:46:31
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
19:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T02:46:31
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Takehisa Kosugi Links
