Monotonix were a garage rock band from Tel Aviv, Israel. The band — singer Ami Shalev, guitarist Yonatan Gat, and drummer Ran Shimoni (later replaced by Haggai Fershtman) — released their debut EP in 2008 and toured mostly in the United States and Europe, including notable appearances at SXSW. Monotonix subsequently released two full-length records: Where Were You When It Happened? and Not Yet. Over the span of five years (ending in 2011 with the breakup of the band), Monotonix played 1000 shows. They were dubbed, "the most exciting live band in rock 'n' roll" by Spin Magazine.
