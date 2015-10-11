Vision of DisorderFormed 1992
Vision of Disorder
1992
Vision of Disorder Biography (Wikipedia)
Vision of Disorder is an American hardcore band from Long Island that initially released three albums before disbanding in 2002. The band garnered attention for blending melody and groove into a traditional hardcore framework, but its attempts to pursue an alternative metal direction on its third album were met with limited commercial success. The band reunited in 2008 and have since released two further albums, The Cursed Remain Cursed in 2012 and Razed to the Ground in 2015.
