Damon Fowler is an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Allmusic noted that "his sound is blues based, but there are hints of country, swamp rock, R&B, and swing in his playing and song writing."

Over the years, Fowler has worked with Delbert McClinton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Edgar Winter, Jeff Beck, Robin Trower, Gregg Allman, Junior Brown, Rick Derringer, Little Feat, Jimmie Vaughan, Victor Wainwright, and the Radiators.