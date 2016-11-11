Aswad
1975
Aswad Biography (Wikipedia)
Aswad are a long-lasting British reggae group, noted for adding strong R&B and soul influences to the reggae sound. They have been performing since the mid-1970s, having released a total of 21 albums. "Aswad" means "black" in Arabic.
Aswad Performances & Interviews
- Brinsley Forde sings Tuff We Tuffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011fr6r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011fr6r.jpg2012-11-20T12:18:00.000ZBrinsley Forde performs Aswad's Tuff We Tuff, live for Mastertapes at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011gk6d
Brinsley Forde sings Tuff We Tuff
- Brinsley Forde sings A Rebel Soulhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011fr6p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011fr6p.jpg2012-11-20T12:16:00.000ZBrinsley Forde performs A Rebel Soul, live for Mastertapes at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011gjzl
Brinsley Forde sings A Rebel Soul
- Brinsley Forde sings African Childrenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011f6p5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011f6p5.jpg2012-11-20T12:06:00.000ZBrinsley Forde performs Aswad's African Children, live for Mastertapes at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011gjx0
Brinsley Forde sings African Children
Aswad Tracks
11
Jan
2019
Aswad, The Hempolics
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
2
Mar
2019
Aswad
The Neon, Newport, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1982
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1982-06-18T02:20:33
18
Jun
1982
Glastonbury: 1982
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1981
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emgwrz
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1981-06-19T02:20:33
19
Jun
1981
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
