Buster Poindexter
Born 9 January 1950
Buster Poindexter
1950-01-09
Buster Poindexter Biography (Wikipedia)
David Roger Johansen (sometimes spelled David Jo Hansen; born January 9, 1950) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known as a member of the seminal proto-punk band the New York Dolls. He is also known for his work under the pseudonym Buster Poindexter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buster Poindexter Tracks
HIT THE ROAD JACK
Buster Poindexter
HIT THE ROAD JACK
HIT THE ROAD JACK
Last played on
Hot Hot Hot
Buster Poindexter
Hot Hot Hot
Hot Hot Hot
Last played on
Bad Boy
Buster Poindexter
Bad Boy
Bad Boy
Last played on
Buster Poindexter Links
