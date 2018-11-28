Laura Risk is a California-born violinist. She specializes in performing and teaching the diverse fiddle repertoire of Scotland and Quebec.

Risk performs both solo and in collaboration with such artists as Sandy Silva, Ken Kolodner, and Paddy League. She has been part of the band Cordelia's Dad. In addition to performing, Risk was a music instructor at Wellesley College. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Math from the University of California at Berkeley.