Laura Risk Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Risk is a California-born violinist. She specializes in performing and teaching the diverse fiddle repertoire of Scotland and Quebec.
Risk performs both solo and in collaboration with such artists as Sandy Silva, Ken Kolodner, and Paddy League. She has been part of the band Cordelia's Dad. In addition to performing, Risk was a music instructor at Wellesley College. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Math from the University of California at Berkeley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Risk Tracks
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige
Kieran Jordon, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige
Mo Chuachag Laghach / The Glen Where The Deer Is / Feadan Glan A' Phiobair
Laura Risk
Mo Chuachag Laghach / The Glen Where The Deer Is / Feadan Glan A' Phiobair
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow: North Highlad Reel #20 / Rise Ye Lazy Fellow / Scourie's Reel / Coradavon Lodge
Kieran Jordan, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow: North Highlad Reel #20 / Rise Ye Lazy Fellow / Scourie's Reel / Coradavon Lodge
O'Donnell's Hornpipe / Thormond Bridge
Laura Risk
O'Donnell's Hornpipe / Thormond Bridge
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige (My Grief On The Ocean)
Laura Risk
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige (My Grief On The Ocean)
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
Laura Risk
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
North Highland Reel#18/North Highland Reel#21/The Nine Pint Coggie/Sandyking
Laura Risk
North Highland Reel#18/North Highland Reel#21/The Nine Pint Coggie/Sandyking
Skye Air; Another St. Kilda Song and Dance; Am Botal Dubh's an T-Slige Chreachann
Laura Risk
Skye Air; Another St. Kilda Song and Dance; Am Botal Dubh's an T-Slige Chreachann
Antoine's Jig No2/The Jenever Jig/Antoine's Jig
Laura Risk
Antoine's Jig No2/The Jenever Jig/Antoine's Jig
Fairly Shot of Her / The Lost Hat / Fairly Shot of Her / Snug in a Blanket
Laura Risk
Fairly Shot of Her / The Lost Hat / Fairly Shot of Her / Snug in a Blanket
The House on the Hill
Laura Risk
The House on the Hill
Bistringue des Memetriers / Le Salut / Dickie Rogers' Pedestal Clog
Kieran Jordan, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Bistringue des Memetriers / Le Salut / Dickie Rogers' Pedestal Clog
The Girl From The Big House/Lady Washington
Laura Risk
The Girl From The Big House/Lady Washington
The Plains of Abraham
Laura Risk
The Plains of Abraham
Thormond Bridge
Laura Risk
Thormond Bridge
Fairly shot of her/The lost hat/Fairly shot of her/Snug in a blanket
Laura Risk
Fairly shot of her/The lost hat/Fairly shot of her/Snug in a blanket
Laura Risk
Fairly shot of her/The lost hat/Fairly shot o
North Highland Reel#18/North Highland Reel#21
Laura Risk
North Highland Reel#18/North Highland Reel#21
Mo Chuachag Laghach/The Glen Where The Deer I
Laura Risk
Mo Chuachag Laghach/The Glen Where The Deer I
mo chuachag laghach
Laura Risk
mo chuachag laghach
Medley
Laura Risk
Medley
Mo Chuachag / Feadan Glan A Phìobaire
Laura Risk
Mo Chuachag / Feadan Glan A Phìobaire
