Kotaro Oshio (押尾 コータロー Oshio Kōtarō, real name: 押尾 光太郎) is an acoustic guitarist from Japan. Born in Suita, Osaka, on February 1, 1968, he is best known for his work on the steel string guitar. Oshio is a part of Sony Music Japan's SME Records division.
