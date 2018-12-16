Ms DUK R&B singer. Born 1992
Ms D
1992
Ms D Biography (Wikipedia)
Dayo Olatunji (born 4 March 1992), better known by her stage name Dyo (formerly Ms D), is an Ivor Novello nominated, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter from London, England.
Ms D Performances & Interviews
Ms D Tracks
Heatwave (feat. Ms D)
Wiley
Heatwave (feat. Ms D)
Heatwave (feat. Ms D)
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Wiley
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
My Ones (feat. Ms D)
Chip
My Ones (feat. Ms D)
My Ones (feat. Ms D)
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2013) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Wiley
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2013) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
Can You Hear Me? (Ayayaya) (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2013) (feat. Skepta, Jme & Ms D)
