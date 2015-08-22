Emmanuel "Manny" Klein (February 4, 1908 – May 31, 1994) was an American jazz trumpeter most associated with swing.

He began with Paul Whiteman in 1928 and was active throughout the 1930s playing with Jimmy Dorsey, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman. In 1937, he moved to California and worked with Frank Trumbauer's orchestra. In early 1940, credited as Mannie Klein, he appeared on Artie Shaw recordings. He worked on soundtracks and played trumpet for the film From Here to Eternity but was uncredited. He worked with musicians associated with West Coast jazz in the 1950s.

Klein studied with Max Schlossberg of the New York Philharmonic. Although he did not play first trumpet, he was a member of the NBC Symphony Orchestra under Arturo Toscanini. In 1953, he appeared on the Capitol Records album Concerto In C Minor For Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich and The Four Temperaments by Paul Hindemith with Victor Aller and Felix Slatkin.

During the early 1960s, he appeared on several Dean Martin recordings. He played piccolo trumpet on Hugo Montenegro's hit version of the main theme to the 1966 film, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.