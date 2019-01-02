N-Dubz were a British hip hop group from Camden Town, London. The group consisted of members Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer.

N-Dubz were previously signed to Polydor Records before joining All Around the World Records. They had eight top 40 hits on the UK Singles Chart, the most successful being "I Need You", which charted at number five.

Their debut album Uncle B was released on 17 November 2008 and debuted at number eleven on the UK Albums Chart. The album has since been certified platinum for shipments of over 300,000 in the UK. Their second album Against All Odds was released on 16 November 2009, which debuted at number 6 in the UK. It went platinum within approximately two months of release. The group announced they would be entering a hiatus in 2011 to concentrate on solo careers.