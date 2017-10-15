Smif‐n‐WessunFormed 1993
Smif‐n‐Wessun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6177f8df-469c-4e9d-a09f-524b29c4d849
Smif‐n‐Wessun Biography (Wikipedia)
Smif-N-Wessun (a.k.a. Cocoa Brovaz) is a hip hop duo consisting of members Tek (Tekomin Williams) and Steele (Darrell Yates). Smif-N-Wessun comprise one quarter of the Brownsville, Brooklyn supergroup Boot Camp Clik, with Buckshot, Heltah Skeltah and O.G.C. Both members are known for their Jamaican Patois during their raps, which was more evident during the earlier stages of their career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smif‐n‐Wessun Tracks
Sort by
Sound Bwoy Bureill
Smif‐n‐Wessun
Sound Bwoy Bureill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Bwoy Bureill
Last played on
Bucktown
Smif‐n‐Wessun
Bucktown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bucktown
Last played on
Next S**t
Smif‐n‐Wessun
Next S**t
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Next S**t
Last played on
Wrekonize
Smif‐n‐Wessun
Wrekonize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrekonize
Last played on
Smif‐n‐Wessun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist