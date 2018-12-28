Cecilia McDowallBorn 1951
Cecilia McDowall
1951
Cecilia McDowall Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecilia McDowall is a British composer born in London in 1951.
Cecilia McDowall Tracks
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Of a Rose
Of a Rose
O Oriens
O Oriens
A Prayer to St John the Baptist
A Prayer to St John the Baptist
A Draught of Fishes
A Draught of Fishes
Shades of Solace
Shades of Solace
O Oriens
O Oriens
Alma redemptoris mater
Alma redemptoris mater
I know that my Redeemer liveth
I know that my Redeemer liveth
Alma redemptoris Mater - motet for chorus
Alma redemptoris Mater - motet for chorus
Adoro te devote
Adoro te devote
The Lord is Good
The Lord is Good
Ave Maris Stella
Ave Maris Stella
Alma Redemptoris Mater
Alma Redemptoris Mater
O Oriens
O Oriens
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
Great Hills
Great Hills
Vespers in Venice
Vespers in Venice
Vespers in Venice
Vespers in Venice
Rain, Steam and Speed
Rain, Steam and Speed
O Oriens
O Oriens
Annunciation (Be in the Audience)
Annunciation (Be in the Audience)
When time is broke (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
When time is broke (BBC Singers 2015-16 Season)
O Oriens
O Oriens
Regina Caeli for a capella choir
Regina Caeli for a capella choir
Standing as I do before God
Standing as I do before God
Dance for the Feast of Everything that Grows (Five Seasons)
Dance for the Feast of Everything that Grows (Five Seasons)
Standing as I do before God
Standing as I do before God
Night Flight
Night Flight
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Night flight
Night flight
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
When time is broke for chorus
When time is broke for chorus
Ave maris stella - motet for soprano, chorus and strings
Ave maris stella - motet for soprano, chorus and strings
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
Church Bells Beyond the Stars
