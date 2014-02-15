J. Vincent Edwards (born 20 June 1947) is a British singer. He became well known in the musical Hair in 1968, and began recording a series of singles. The most notable was a song called "Thanks" (1969), which has subsequently appeared on a number of compilation albums. Edwards also contributed to the Bloomfield soundtrack.

Later Edwards turned to song writing. With Pierre Tubbs he wrote "Right Back Where We Started From", which was a No. 2 hit in the UK Singles Chart for Maxine Nightingale in May 1976. In addition, Edwards wrote songs with Miki Antony and Kris Ife.

Edwards was also a part of the trio Star Turn on 45 (Pints), who had a UK hit with "Pump Up the Bitter" in 1988. He released a solo album entitled Thanks in 2002.