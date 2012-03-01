Reds UnitedMale vocal group comprised of 40 Manchester United fans formed between 1997–98
Reds United
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61711228-d5b1-45c3-91b4-65e535056b6f
Reds United Tracks
Sort by
Sing Up For The Champions
Reds United
Sing Up For The Champions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Up For The Champions
Last played on
Reds United Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist