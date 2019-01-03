Joy Zipper
Joy Zipper Biography (Wikipedia)
Joy Zipper is an American indie pop rock duo from Long Island, New York, made up of Tabitha Tindale and Vincent Cafiso, who are also a married couple. The duo has been playing dream pop since the late 1990s. The band is named for Tindale's mother.
Their songs are underpinned with darker scarred lyrics (suggested in interviews to have been inspired by the death of Cafiso's father) causing them to be famously compared to, 'a candy apple with a razor blade inside'.[citation needed]
Musical influences of the band vary from 1960s rock outfits The Beatles, The Velvet Underground and most associated, The Beach Boys, to early 1990s noise rock pioneers My Bloody Valentine, and The Breeders.[citation needed]
Joy Zipper Tracks
Baby You Should Know
Joy Zipper
Baby You Should Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Baby You Should Know
Last played on
Christmas Song
Joy Zipper
Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Christmas Song
Last played on
Ron
Joy Zipper
Ron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Ron
Last played on
Check Out My New Jesus
Joy Zipper
Check Out My New Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Check Out My New Jesus
Last played on
1
Joy Zipper
1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
1
Last played on
Check Out My New Jesus - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
Joy Zipper
Check Out My New Jesus - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Window - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
Joy Zipper
Window - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Window - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
If I'm Right - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
Joy Zipper
If I'm Right - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
Gun Control - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
Joy Zipper
Gun Control - 6Music Session 17/11/2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
For Lenny's Own Pleasure
Joy Zipper
For Lenny's Own Pleasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwz.jpglink
For Lenny's Own Pleasure
Last played on
