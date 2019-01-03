Joy Zipper is an American indie pop rock duo from Long Island, New York, made up of Tabitha Tindale and Vincent Cafiso, who are also a married couple. The duo has been playing dream pop since the late 1990s. The band is named for Tindale's mother.

Their songs are underpinned with darker scarred lyrics (suggested in interviews to have been inspired by the death of Cafiso's father) causing them to be famously compared to, 'a candy apple with a razor blade inside'.[citation needed]

Musical influences of the band vary from 1960s rock outfits The Beatles, The Velvet Underground and most associated, The Beach Boys, to early 1990s noise rock pioneers My Bloody Valentine, and The Breeders.[citation needed]