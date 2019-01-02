Sly5thAve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/616e66e8-ee2f-4123-866e-2d170fdaff94
Sly5thAve Tracks
Sort by
The Edge (feat. Cory Henry)
Sly5thAve
The Edge (feat. Cory Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ty7fk.jpglink
The Edge (feat. Cory Henry)
Last played on
California Love (feat. Cory Henry)
Sly5thAve
California Love (feat. Cory Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ty7fk.jpglink
California Love (feat. Cory Henry)
Last played on
D.R.E
Sly5thAve
D.R.E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D.R.E
Last played on
No Diggity
Sly5thAve
No Diggity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Diggity
Last played on
Still D.R.E.
Sly5thAve
Still D.R.E.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still D.R.E.
Last played on
California Love
Sly5thAve
California Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Love
Last played on
Still D.R.E (Ed West Remix)
Sly5thAve
Still D.R.E (Ed West Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still D.R.E (Ed West Remix)
Last played on
Still D.R.E. (Edit)
Sly5thAve
Still D.R.E. (Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still D.R.E. (Edit)
Last played on
California Love (feat. Corey Henry)
Sly5thAve
California Love (feat. Corey Henry)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Love (feat. Corey Henry)
Last played on
California Love ft.Cory Henry
Sly5thAve
California Love ft.Cory Henry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Love ft.Cory Henry
Last played on
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
Sly5thAve
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
Last played on
Nuthin' But A G Thang (Dj XS Vocal Edit)
Sly5thAve
Nuthin' But A G Thang (Dj XS Vocal Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Rich Kids
Sly5thAve
Super Rich Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Rich Kids
Last played on
Nuthin' By A 'G' Thang
Sly5thAve
Nuthin' By A 'G' Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuthin' By A 'G' Thang
Last played on
Back to artist