Roger Roger (5 August 1911 – 12 June 1995) was a French film composer and bandleader. His aliases included Eric Swan and Cecil Leuter, the last being a pseudonym he used for his electronic productions. He was one of the first, with Pierre Henry and Jean-Jacques Perrey, to experiment with the Moog synthesizer; his Pop Electronique album was released in 1969, five years after Bob Moog put his electronic device on the market.

Roger died in Paris in 1995. Since his death, renewed interest in light music has seen several CD albums released, both in dedicated albums and in compilations, including music used under the test card by the BBC in the 1970s.

He is listed as the composer for two episodes of the Flash Gordon (1954) television series, and for the series' incidental music.

In 1971 he released the album Jungle Obssession, on Neuilly Records, with frequent collaborator of childhood friend Nino Nardini.