The Escorts60s Merseybeat group. Formed October 1962. Disbanded 1966
The Escorts
1962-10
The Escorts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Escorts were a Merseybeat band formed in October 1962 in Liverpool, England, by three classmates who had just left the Morrison School for Boys in Rose Lane, Allerton — Mike Gregory, Terry Sylvester and John Kinrade. In 1963, they were voted the ninth most popular group in Liverpool by readers of Mersey Beat magazine from a competitive field of several dozen popular Liverpool bands of the time.
The Escorts Tracks
The One To Cry
The Escorts
The One To Cry
The One To Cry
From Head To Toe
The Escorts
From Head To Toe
From Head To Toe
