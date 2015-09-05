Allan ReussBorn 15 June 1915. Died 4 June 1988
Allan Reuss
1915-06-15
Allan Reuss Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Reuss (June 15, 1915 – June 4, 1988) was an American jazz guitarist.
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Lionel Hampton
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Sweethearts On Parade
Lionel Hampton
Sweethearts On Parade
Sweethearts On Parade
Performer
Swing is Here
Roy Eldridge
Swing is Here
Swing is Here
The Way You Look Tonight
Billie Holiday
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Thanks for the memory
Hank D'Amico
Thanks for the memory
Thanks for the memory
Composer
Last played on
With A Smile and A Song
Hot Lips Page
With A Smile and A Song
With A Smile and A Song
Last played on
Swingtime in the Rockies
Chris Griffin, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Ziggy Elman, Red Ballard, Vernon Brown, George Koenig, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Swingtime in the Rockies
Swingtime in the Rockies
Performer
Last played on
Down South Camp Meeting
Chris Griffin, Bill De Pew, Dick Clark, Benny Goodman, Manny Klein, Pee Wee Erwin, Red Ballard, Murray McEachern, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Down South Camp Meeting
Down South Camp Meeting
Performer
Last played on
