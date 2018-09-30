Herman Chin-LoyBorn 11 July 1948
Herman Chin Loy (Trelawny, 11 July 1948) is a Jamaican record producer, best known for his productions from the late 1960s and early 1970s of artists such as Augustus Pablo, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis and Bruce Ruffin, and for the Aquarius and Scorpio labels that he ran. He is a Chinese Jamaican.
The General
Jah Jah Dub
Oily
Jungle Rock
Nyah Time
Jah Rock
Heavy Duty
