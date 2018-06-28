DestroyerCanadian indie rock band. Formed 1995
Destroyer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vqd5.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61604b45-8a91-4e33-a1b6-45d7b1fec4e5
Destroyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Destroyer is a Canadian rock band from Vancouver, British Columbia fronted by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar and formed in 1995. Destroyer songs are characterized by abstract, poetic lyrics and idiosyncratic vocals. The band's discography draws on a variety of musical influences, resulting in albums that can sound markedly distinct from one another; in Bejar's words, "That's kind of my goal: to start from scratch every time."
Destroyer Tracks
Song For America
Destroyer
Song For America
Song For America
Last played on
In The Morning
Destroyer
In The Morning
In The Morning
Last played on
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Destroyer
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Last played on
Dream Lover
Destroyer
Dream Lover
Dream Lover
Last played on
Girl In A Sling
Destroyer
Girl In A Sling
Girl In A Sling
Last played on
Times Square
Destroyer
Times Square
Times Square
Last played on
Bangkok
Destroyer
Bangkok
Bangkok
Last played on
Times Square, Poinson Season I
Destroyer
Times Square, Poinson Season I
