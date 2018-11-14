Ernie FieldsBorn 28 August 1904. Died 11 May 1997
Ernest Lawrence "Ernie" Fields (August 28, 1904 – May 11, 1997) was an African-American trombonist, pianist, arranger and bandleader. He first became known for leading the Royal Entertainers, which were based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and toured along a circuit stretching from Kansas City, Kansas, to Dallas, Texas. In later years he led a band that recorded in Los Angeles.
Honky Tonk
In The Mood
In the mood
