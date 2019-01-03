Billie Jo SpearsAmerican country music singer. Born 14 January 1937. Died 14 December 2011
Billie Jo Spears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqqlc.jpg
1937-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/615d51ca-3d06-43dc-b956-4d76099f4b5e
Billie Jo Spears Biography (Wikipedia)
Billie Jo Spears (born Billie Joe Moore; January 14, 1937 – December 14, 2011) was an American country music singer. She reached the top 10 of the country music chart five times between 1969 and 1977, her biggest being "Blanket on the Ground", a 1975 number-one hit. She also had a large following in the United Kingdom with two of her singles reaching the pop top ten.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billie Jo Spears Tracks
Sort by
57 Chevrolet
Billie Jo Spears
57 Chevrolet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
57 Chevrolet
Last played on
What I've Got In Mind
Billie Jo Spears
What I've Got In Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
What I've Got In Mind
Last played on
Blanket On The Ground
Billie Jo Spears
Blanket On The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Blanket On The Ground
Last played on
Sing Me An Old Fashioned Song
Billie Jo Spears
Sing Me An Old Fashioned Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Sing Me An Old Fashioned Song
Last played on
'57 Chevrolet
Billie Jo Spears
'57 Chevrolet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
'57 Chevrolet
Last played on
Lonely Hearts Club
Billie Jo Spears
Lonely Hearts Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Lonely Hearts Club
Last played on
Hey Good Lookin
Billie Jo Spears
Hey Good Lookin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Hey Good Lookin
Last played on
Queen of the Silver Dollar
Billie Jo Spears
Queen of the Silver Dollar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Queen of the Silver Dollar
Last played on
Come On Home
Billie Jo Spears
Come On Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Come On Home
Last played on
Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad
Billie Jo Spears
Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad
Last played on
Blue Blue Day
Billie Jo Spears
Blue Blue Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqlc.jpglink
Blue Blue Day
Last played on
Billie Jo Spears Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist