Master Joe & O.G. Black
Master Joe & O.G. Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/615ce4d8-f324-4b62-8dd1-680858d0127f
Master Joe & O.G. Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Master Joe (Joel Hernández Rodríguez) and O.G. Black (Adolfo Ramírez Bruno) were a Dominican and Puerto Rican reggaeton duo. They have released various albums and spawned moderate hits in Puerto Rico. They were part of DJ Joe's Escuadron Del Panico along with Hakeem & Jenay, Ranking Stone, Genio, Guayo Man, Doble Impact, Trebol Clan, and DJ Joe. Their hits include "Bailen Yackien", "Mi Locura (featuring Noriega)", "Mil Amores" and "Matadora". and As of 2007, they are no longer a duo. Master Joe duos with Lil' Sean. O.G. Black duos with Guayo Man. O.G. Black used to duo with Q Mac Daddy in the mid '90s and they released the CD Bajo Tu Observación.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Master Joe & O.G. Black Tracks
Sort by
Metimos las Patas
Master Joe & O.G. Black
Metimos las Patas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metimos las Patas
Last played on
Master Joe & O.G. Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist