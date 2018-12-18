Hinds is a Spanish indie rock band from Madrid, formed in 2011, consisting of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass, backing vocals) and Amber Grimbergen (drums). The original name of the band was Deers, but they changed it at the end of 2014 after a threat of legal action from the similarly named band The Dears. The group chose "Hinds", a word that means "female deers", as the new name of the band and officially implemented the name change on 7 January 2015. They have released two albums, one compilation LP and four singles. Their first studio album, Leave Me Alone, was released on 8 January 2016, and their second studio album, I Don't Run, was released on 6 April 2018.