Cris VelascoBorn May 1974
Cris Velasco
1974-05
Cris Velasco Biography
Cris Velasco (born May 1974), formerly known as Cris Liesch,[1] is an American video game and film composer.
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
Derek Duke
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
