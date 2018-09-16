Chuck ProphetBorn 28 June 1963
Chuck Prophet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyy2.jpg
1963-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61568439-b790-4e96-9b4f-64503ce0ab12
Chuck Prophet Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles William "Chuck" Prophet is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer. A Californian, Prophet first achieved notice in the American psychedelic/desert rock group Green on Red, with whom he toured and recorded in the 1980s. He has also recorded a number of solo records, and gained prominence as a musician and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chuck Prophet Performances & Interviews
- Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Bad Year for Rock and Rollhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w39cx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w39cx.jpg2017-03-07T13:40:09.000ZChuck Prophet and his band perform live on Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w394f
Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Bad Year for Rock and Roll
- Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Iodinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w38mw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w38mw.jpg2017-03-07T13:32:22.000ZChuck Prophet performs Leonard Cohen's Iodine for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w37f8
Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Iodine
- Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Jesus Was A Social Drinkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w387y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w387y.jpg2017-03-06T12:00:03.000ZPerforming for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w37gm
Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express - Jesus Was A Social Drinker
Chuck Prophet Tracks
Sort by
Open Up Your Heart
Chuck Prophet
Open Up Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Open Up Your Heart
Last played on
Summertime Thing
Chuck Prophet
Summertime Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Summertime Thing
Last played on
Willie Mays Is Up At Bat
Chuck Prophet
Willie Mays Is Up At Bat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Whistle On Occasion
Chuck Prophet
Whistle On Occasion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Whistle On Occasion
Last played on
Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
Chuck Prophet
Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l2v2f.jpglink
Wish Me Luck
Chuck Prophet
Wish Me Luck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Wish Me Luck
Last played on
Bad Year For Rock And Roll
Chuck Prophet
Bad Year For Rock And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Bad Year For Rock And Roll
Last played on
Post-War Cinematic Dead Man Blues
Chuck Prophet
Post-War Cinematic Dead Man Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Post-War Cinematic Dead Man Blues
Last played on
White Night, Big City
Chuck Prophet
White Night, Big City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
White Night, Big City
Last played on
Time Ain't Nothing - Radio 2 session 18/12/2011
Chuck Prophet
Time Ain't Nothing - Radio 2 session 18/12/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Summertime Thing - Radio 2 session 30/11/2011
Chuck Prophet
Summertime Thing - Radio 2 session 30/11/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Shake Some Action (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Shake Some Action (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Wish Me Luck (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Wish Me Luck (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Countrified Inner City Technological Man (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Countrified Inner City Technological Man (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Jesus Was A Social Drinker (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Jesus Was A Social Drinker (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Temple Beautiful (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Temple Beautiful (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Bad Year For Rock and Roll (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
Chuck Prophet
Bad Year For Rock and Roll (Recorded at Southern Fried Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Iodine (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Chuck Prophet
Iodine (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Jesus Was A Social Drinker (BBC Radio Scotland session, 7 Mar 2017)
Chuck Prophet
Jesus Was A Social Drinker (BBC Radio Scotland session, 7 Mar 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Bad Year For Rock and Roll (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky R
Chuck Prophet
Bad Year For Rock and Roll (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky R
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Alex Nieto
Chuck Prophet
Alex Nieto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Alex Nieto
Last played on
Your Skin
Chuck Prophet
Your Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Your Skin
Last played on
Coming Out In Code
Chuck Prophet
Coming Out In Code
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Coming Out In Code
Last played on
Jesus Was A Social Drinker
Chuck Prophet
Jesus Was A Social Drinker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
In The Mausoleum
Chuck Prophet
In The Mausoleum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
In The Mausoleum
Last played on
Somewhere Down The Road
Chuck Prophet
Somewhere Down The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Somewhere Down The Road
Last played on
110o In The Shade
Chuck Prophet
110o In The Shade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
110o In The Shade
Last played on
Temple Beautiful
Chuck Prophet
Temple Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Temple Beautiful
Last played on
Let's Do Something Wrong - Radio 2 session 13/10/2007
Chuck Prophet
Let's Do Something Wrong - Radio 2 session 13/10/2007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyy2.jpglink
Chuck Prophet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist