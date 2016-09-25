N.C.Karunya is an Indian playback singer, stage performer, YouTuber, songwriter, and TV show host. His claim to fame was the popular reality show Indian Idol (Season 2) on Sony Entertainment Television. After Indian Idol he became a recording artist by singing for more than 200 projects in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali but his mainstay has been Telugu, his mother tongue. He has also hosted various musical reality shows. In 2017, he launched his own YouTube channel and started releasing singles composed, written, and arranged by himself.

He has received numerous awards from the media and government organisations for his songs in movies, telefilms and daily soaps. He is also known as a TV show host.