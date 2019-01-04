Randy CrawfordBorn 18 February 1952
Randy Crawford
1952-02-18
Randy Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Veronica "Randy" Crawford (born February 18, 1952, Macon, Georgia) is an American jazz and R&B singer. She has been more successful in Europe than in the United States, where she has not entered the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. She has had five Top 20 hits in the UK, including her 1980 number 2 hit, "One Day I'll Fly Away", as well as six UK Top 10 albums. Despite her American nationality, she won Best British Female Solo Artist in recognition of her popularity in the UK at the 1982 Brit Awards.
Randy Crawford Performances & Interviews
Randy Crawford Tracks
Almaz
Almaz
Almaz
Rainy Night in Georgia
Rainy Night in Georgia
Rainy Night in Georgia
One Day I'll Fly Away
One Day I'll Fly Away
One Day I'll Fly Away
One Hello
One Hello
One Hello
You Might Need Somebody
You Might Need Somebody
You Might Need Somebody
Street Life
Street Life
Street Life
Give me the Night
Give me the Night
Give me the Night
