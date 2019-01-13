Paul Michael Barry is a British songwriter and musician also known for his time with Dreamhouse. Some of his best-known songs include "Believe" by Cher, and "Hero" and "Bailamos" by Enrique Iglesias. He has won three Ivor Novello Awards and ASCAP PRS writer of the year 2000. He has scored three US number-one singles, as well as other number-ones around the world.

His songs have been recorded by Lionel Richie, James Morrison, Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Lemar, Craig David, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, Rod Stewart, Lara Fabian, Ronan Keating, Esmee Denters, JLS, Rebecca Ferguson, The Vamps and most recently, James Bay, Nelly Furtado, among others.[citation needed]

He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland[citation needed] where his band first signed with Bruce Findlay's Zoom Records as lead singer with The Questions while still at high school. Whilst attending University where he studied Geology, he went onto pursue his dream with his band signed to Paul Weller's Respond Record label and released one album (and some singles) entitled Belief. He co-wrote "The House That Jack Built" for Tracie Young reaching number 9 in the UK chart at that time also. He also pursued a solo career and co-formed the band God's Gift releasing again one album (and some singles). He performed in a covers band, Frett Monkey, for some years also and found commercial success co-writing "Believe" and other hits by himself. He can play various instruments including guitar, piano, and bass.