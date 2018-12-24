Al LewisWelsh singer-songwriter. Born 1984
Al Lewis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5wf.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/614bc5f4-0ef9-48fe-ae4c-9722f3cbef7d
Al Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Lewis (born 1984 in Pwllheli, Wales) is a Welsh singer and songwriter. He became known in the Welsh language media after his song came second in the Cân i Gymru contest in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Lewis Performances & Interviews
Al Lewis Tracks
Sort by
A Child's Christmas In Wales
Al Lewis
A Child's Christmas In Wales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mv6ts.jpglink
A Child's Christmas In Wales
Performer
Last played on
Codi Angor
Al Lewis
Codi Angor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Codi Angor
Performer
Last played on
One Way Love Affair
Al Lewis
One Way Love Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
One Way Love Affair
Last played on
Adre (feat. Al Lewis)
Rhys Meirion
Adre (feat. Al Lewis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jqyj2.jpglink
Adre (feat. Al Lewis)
Featured Artist
Last played on
When I Get to Zimbabwe
Al Lewis
When I Get to Zimbabwe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
When I Get to Zimbabwe
Last played on
A child's christmas in Wales (feat. Catrin Finch & Sarah Howells)
Al Lewis
A child's christmas in Wales (feat. Catrin Finch & Sarah Howells)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
A child's christmas in Wales (feat. Catrin Finch & Sarah Howells)
Last played on
Throw Me A Line
Al Lewis
Throw Me A Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Throw Me A Line
Last played on
Emarleda
Al Lewis
Emarleda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Emarleda
Last played on
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
Blueberry Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq5f.jpglink
Blueberry Hill
Last played on
Lines in the Sand
Al Lewis
Lines in the Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Lines in the Sand
Last played on
Treading Water
Al Lewis
Treading Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Treading Water
Last played on
Noson Oer Nadolig
Al Lewis Band
Noson Oer Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sd.jpglink
Noson Oer Nadolig
Last played on
Llai Na Munud
Al Lewis
Llai Na Munud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llai Na Munud
Last played on
Mor O Gariad
Al Lewis Band
Mor O Gariad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sd.jpglink
Mor O Gariad
Last played on
Blackbird & the Magpie
Al Lewis
Blackbird & the Magpie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Tangents
Al Lewis
Tangents
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Tangents
Last played on
Love Not War
Al Lewis
Love Not War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Love Not War
Last played on
Make A Little Room
Al Lewis
Make A Little Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
Make A Little Room
Last played on
Life On The Wire
Al Lewis
Life On The Wire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
A Child's Christmas in Wales
Al Lewis
A Child's Christmas in Wales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
A Childs Christmas In Wales
Al Lewis
A Childs Christmas In Wales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q88sh.jpglink
A Childs Christmas In Wales
Last played on
Al Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist