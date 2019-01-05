Quavious Keyate Marshall (born April 2, 1991), known professionally as Quavo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos. Quavo is related to his fellow Migos members, being Takeoff's uncle and Offset's cousin.

Outside of Migos, Quavo has been featured on four singles which have peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including DJ Khaled's "I'm the One". On October 11, 2018, he released his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200.