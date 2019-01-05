QuavoBorn 2 April 1991
Quavo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060x2vj.jpg
1991-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6143403a-df6c-429e-8ee6-ef869896b0da
Quavo Biography (Wikipedia)
Quavious Keyate Marshall (born April 2, 1991), known professionally as Quavo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos. Quavo is related to his fellow Migos members, being Takeoff's uncle and Offset's cousin.
Outside of Migos, Quavo has been featured on four singles which have peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including DJ Khaled's "I'm the One". On October 11, 2018, he released his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200.
Quavo Tracks
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
Liam Payne
Liam Payne
Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
Jacquees
Jacquees
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
Lost It (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Rich the Kid
Rich the Kid
Lost It (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Lost It (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Lose It
Quavo
Lose It
Lose It
Pick Up The Phone (feat. Quavo)
Young Thug
Young Thug
Pick Up The Phone (feat. Quavo)
Pick Up The Phone (feat. Quavo)
WORKIN ME
Quavo
WORKIN ME
WORKIN ME
Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Major Lazer
Major Lazer
Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Bigger Than You
2 Chainz
Bigger Than You
Bigger Than You
Flip The Switch
Quavo
Quavo
Flip The Switch
Flip The Switch
Pass Out (feat. 21 Savage)
Quavo
Quavo
Pass Out (feat. 21 Savage)
Pass Out (feat. 21 Savage)
