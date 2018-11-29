Edward BairstowBorn 22 August 1874. Died 1 May 1946
Edward Bairstow
1874-08-22
Edward Bairstow Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Edward Cuthbert Bairstow (22 August 1874 – 1 May 1946) was an English organist and composer in the Anglican church music tradition.
Lord, thou hast been our refuge
Edward Bairstow
Blessed city, heavenly Salem
Edward Bairstow
Prelude in C major
Edward Bairstow
Scherzo in A flat major for organ
Edward Bairstow
Blessed City, Heavenly Salem
The Temple Church Choir & Edward Bairstow
The Lamentation
Edward Bairstow
Jesu, the very thought of thee
Edward Bairstow
Five Poems of the Spirit (Praise)
Edward Bairstow
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Gloria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence
Edward Bairstow
Evening Service in D major (Magnificat)
Edward C. Bairstow, Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge, Paul Provost & David Hill
Come Lovely Name - No.1 of Five Poems of the Spirit
Edward Bairstow
The Lamentation (Reduced Version)
Edward C Bairstow, Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, Stephen Cleobury & Tom Etheridge
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Edward C Bairstow, Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Stephen Cleobury
Psalm 114, 115
Tom Camidge
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Edward C. Bairstow, Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge & David Hill
The oak and the ash
Trad.
Purse and Scrip
Edward Bairstow
The Oak and the Ash
Edward Bairstow
Prelude in C major
Edward Bairstow
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Edward Bairstow
Music when soft voices die
Edward Bairstow
Anthem - Lord, thou hast been our refuge
Edward Bairstow
Proms 1925: Prom 19
Proms 1925: Prom 19
