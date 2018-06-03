Jorge PardoBorn 1 December 1956
Jorge Pardo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/613e81a4-afc7-44f2-b677-8adb88a6ff9f
Jorge Pardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Pardo is a Spanish musician (flute and saxophone) born 1 December 1956 in Madrid, known for the albums he released for Milestone Records in the 1990s. He has been a side musician of famous flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia and also with American jazz legend Chick Corea. He occasionally joins the Al andalus ensemble for performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jorge Pardo Tracks
Sort by
Mirage
SubraMania & Jorge Pardo
Mirage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mirage
Performer
Last played on
Jorge Pardo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist