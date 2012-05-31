Osman İşmen (born 2 August 1952) is a Turkish conductor, composer, pianist, keyboardist, and music arranger.

In 1973, he started his professional music career as a conductor with an orchestra group, and in 1977 he also started working as a music arranger. Togeth with his orchestra, Osman İşmen performed disco, funk and soul music for a number of years. In 1978, he published his first studio album Diskomatik Kâtibim. After publishing his second albumDisco Madımak in 1979, he started collaborating with Kısa Dalga Group and together they released Disco Türkü (1980), Disco Maşallah (1981) and Disco Gencebay. These albums contained re-edited versions of songs in various musical styles. The instrumental works that were performed by Osman İşmen Orchestra in 1987 were later published under the name TRT Ara Müziği.

In 1998, he found the music group Osman İşmen Project and started making jazz music. In this genre, he released Jazz Eastern (1998), Rakkas (2000), Jazz İstanbul (2003), Jazz Eastern II (2006) and East Inn (2006). In the years that followed, he released the albums Saharians (2009), Romantika (2009), Elektro Klasikler (2009), Saz ve Jazz Eserleri (2009), Modern Oyun Havaları (2009), Lounge with Our Golden Songs (2009), Guitar & Bouzouki Plays 10 Hot Hits (2009), Senfonik Rock Türkülerimiz, Vol. 01 (2013, with Allegra Quartet) and Tangopera (2014, with Allegra Quartet). Işmen has also worked as an arranger and composer for various other artists.