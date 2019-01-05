Robert MitchellJazz pianist. Born 1971
Robert Mitchell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br28j.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/613cab5c-2267-4c27-90e5-959ebaf22b60
Robert Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Mitchell (born 28 November 1971) is a British jazz musician, composer and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Mitchell Performances & Interviews
Robert Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Cry of Hunger
Billy Harper
Cry of Hunger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Cry of Hunger
Last played on
Soran-Bushi, B.H.
Billy Harper
Soran-Bushi, B.H.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Soran-Bushi, B.H.
Last played on
You Have Taken Now (And Made It's Beauty Infinite)
Robert Mitchell
You Have Taken Now (And Made It's Beauty Infinite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Let Me Go
Ayanna Witter-Johnson
Let Me Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwc6.jpglink
Let Me Go
Last played on
A Confession
Robert Mitchell
A Confession
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
A Confession
Last played on
Lullaby No.1
Robert Mitchell
Lullaby No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Lullaby No.1
Last played on
Third Stream
Robert Mitchell
Third Stream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Third Stream
Last played on
Alberto Balsam
Robert Mitchell
Alberto Balsam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Alberto Balsam
Last played on
Rockers Round Window
Robert Mitchell
Rockers Round Window
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Rockers Round Window
The Embrace
Robert Mitchell
The Embrace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
The Embrace
A Desperate Man
Robert Mitchell
A Desperate Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
A Desperate Man
Twice
Robert Mitchell
Twice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Twice
Last played on
Track 4
Robert Mitchell
Track 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br28j.jpglink
Track 4
Last played on
Robert Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist