Leslie “Hutch” HutchinsonBorn 7 March 1900. Died 19 August 1969
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1900-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/613c87b2-024a-4e03-b51e-8129f6818e6f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Arthur Julien Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" (7 March 1900 – 18 August 1969), was a Grenada-born singer and musician who was one of the biggest cabaret stars in the world during the 1920s and 1930s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
That lovely weekend
Hutch
That lovely weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That lovely weekend
Performer
Last played on
These foolish things
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
These foolish things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These foolish things
Last played on
When the flowers bloom again
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
When the flowers bloom again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the flowers bloom again
Last played on
You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin the Beguine
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Begin the Beguine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin the Beguine
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Ain't Misbehavin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
Mist on the River
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Mist on the River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist on the River
Last played on
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love walked in
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Love walked in
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love walked in
Last played on
Get Out Of Town/Night and Day
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Get Out Of Town/Night and Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Out Of Town/Night and Day
Last played on
Dinner For One Please, James
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Dinner For One Please, James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinner For One Please, James
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
Where Or When (from Babes In Arms)
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Where Or When (from Babes In Arms)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Or When (from Babes In Arms)
Last played on
Two Bouquets
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Two Bouquets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Bouquets
Last played on
As I Sit Here
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
As I Sit Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As I Sit Here
Last played on
Fools Rush In
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Fools Rush In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools Rush In
Last played on
Let's Do It
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Let's Do It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Do It
Last played on
Alone With My Dreams
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Alone With My Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone With My Dreams
Last played on
Fisherman John
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Fisherman John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fisherman John
Last played on
Jealousy
Leslie “Hutch” Hutchinson
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist