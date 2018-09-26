Valery Kuzmich PolyanskyBorn 19 April 1949
Valery Kuzmich Polyansky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1949-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/613c29af-8193-4b85-b42f-eac9c8197a36
Valery Kuzmich Polyansky Biography (Wikipedia)
Valery Kuzmich Polyansky (Russian: Валерий Кузьмич Полянский; born April 19, 1949 in Moscow) is a Russian orchestral and choral conductor. He is a professor of the Moscow Conservatory, People's Artist of Russia (1996), artistic director, chief conductor and founder of the State Symphony Capella of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation (1995), Knight of the Order For Merit to the Fatherland, 4th degree (2007).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valery Kuzmich Polyansky Tracks
Sort by
3 Russian Songs for chorus and orchestra (Nos 1-3)
Sergei Rachmaninov
3 Russian Songs for chorus and orchestra (Nos 1-3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
3 Russian Songs for chorus and orchestra (Nos 1-3)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Hymn of the Cherubim
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Hymn of the Cherubim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Hymn of the Cherubim
Last played on
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
Last played on
Choir Concerto - 1st movement
Alfred Schnittke
Choir Concerto - 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Choir Concerto - 1st movement
Performer
Last played on
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
Dmitry Bortniansky
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
Last played on
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
Alfred Schnittke
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
Orchestra
Last played on
Zdravitsa (Hail To Stalin) Op.85 (1939)
Sergei Prokofiev
Zdravitsa (Hail To Stalin) Op.85 (1939)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Zdravitsa (Hail To Stalin) Op.85 (1939)
Flourish Mighty Land Op114
Sergei Prokofiev
Flourish Mighty Land Op114
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Flourish Mighty Land Op114
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Last played on
Choir Concerto, 4th Movement: 'Complete This Work'
Alfred Schnittke
Choir Concerto, 4th Movement: 'Complete This Work'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Choir Concerto, 4th Movement: 'Complete This Work'
Performer
Last played on
'Credo' from the Requiem
Alfred Schnittke
'Credo' from the Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
'Credo' from the Requiem
Performer
Last played on
The Great Gate of Kiev, from Pictures from an Exhibition
Modest Mussorgsky
The Great Gate of Kiev, from Pictures from an Exhibition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
The Great Gate of Kiev, from Pictures from an Exhibition
Orchestra
Last played on
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
Cesar Cui
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Feast In Time Of Plague (extract)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Adventures of Korzinkina Op.59
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Adventures of Korzinkina Op.59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Adventures of Korzinkina Op.59
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
Alfred Schnittke
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
Singer
Last played on
Hail to Stalin Op 85
Sergei Prokofiev
Hail to Stalin Op 85
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Hail to Stalin Op 85
Orchestra
Last played on
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
Sergei Rachmaninov
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
Last played on
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
Alexander Glazunov
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
Last played on
Te Deum Op.103
Antonín Dvořák
Te Deum Op.103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Te Deum Op.103
Orchestra
Last played on
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
Sergei Rachmaninov
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
Orchestra
Last played on
Christmas Eve: Part 3
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Christmas Eve: Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Christmas Eve: Part 3
Choir
Last played on
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
Last played on
Sacred Concerto No 4 'Who shall ascend into the hill of the Lord?' (1st mvt)
Dmitry Bortniansky
Sacred Concerto No 4 'Who shall ascend into the hill of the Lord?' (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred Concerto No 4 'Who shall ascend into the hill of the Lord?' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Shuisky and the Huntsmen (Ivan the Terrible)
Sergei Prokofiev
Shuisky and the Huntsmen (Ivan the Terrible)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Shuisky and the Huntsmen (Ivan the Terrible)
Last played on
6 Choruses Op.15 for female or children's voices
Sergei Rachmaninov
6 Choruses Op.15 for female or children's voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
6 Choruses Op.15 for female or children's voices
Last played on
Kein Sommernachtstraum
INTERVAL: Schnittke, Russian State SO & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky
Kein Sommernachtstraum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kein Sommernachtstraum
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
3 Quartets Op.57 for voices with solo cello: Serenade
Anton Stepanovich Arensky, Dmitri Miller, Valery Kuzmich Polyansky & Russian State Symphony Cappella
3 Quartets Op.57 for voices with solo cello: Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Quartets Op.57 for voices with solo cello: Serenade
Composer
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 - no.5: after the reading of the gospel
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 - no.5: after the reading of the gospel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Concerto in F major RV.487 for bassoon and orchestra
Byelorussian R S O, Antonio Vivaldi, Валерий Кузьмич Полянский & Valeri Popov
Concerto in F major RV.487 for bassoon and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in F major RV.487 for bassoon and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Kyrie from the Mass No. 2 in E minor
Russian State Symphony Cappella, Russian Symphony Orchestra, Anton Bruckner & Валерий Кузьмич Полянский
Kyrie from the Mass No. 2 in E minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kyrie from the Mass No. 2 in E minor
Performer
Last played on
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Last played on
John of Damascus - cantata Op.1 for chorus and orchestra
Russian State Symphony Cappella, Russian State S O, Сергей Иванович Танеев & Валерий Кузьмич Полянский
John of Damascus - cantata Op.1 for chorus and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John of Damascus - cantata Op.1 for chorus and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in B flat minor Op.21
Russian State S O, Сергей Иванович Танеев & Валерий Кузьмич Полянский
Symphony no. 2 in B flat minor Op.21
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no. 2 in B flat minor Op.21
Performer
Last played on
Symphony no. 1 in E minor
Russian State S O, Сергей Иванович Танеев & Валерий Кузьмич Полянский
Symphony no. 1 in E minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no. 1 in E minor
Performer
Last played on
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Valery Kuzmich Polyansky
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-14T03:01:50
14
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist