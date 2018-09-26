Valery Kuzmich Polyansky (Russian: Валерий Кузьмич Полянский; born April 19, 1949 in Moscow) is a Russian orchestral and choral conductor. He is a professor of the Moscow Conservatory, People's Artist of Russia (1996), artistic director, chief conductor and founder of the State Symphony Capella of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation (1995), Knight of the Order For Merit to the Fatherland, 4th degree (2007).